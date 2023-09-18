JEFFERSON CITY − Many Missourians may lose food assistance beginning Oct. 1 if they do not meet the work requirements they are subject to.
"If they take the food stamps away from us, that's going to do a lot of damage to a lot of people," Jefferson City resident Nica Turner said.
The work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, were reinstated on July 1, following the end of the COVID-19 public emergency.
"We've been dealing with food-stamp cut backs ever since we had the crank up or edging up during the pandemic, they've been rolling back ever since," said Ben Defeo, operations manager of the Samaritan Center in Jefferson City.
The requirements affect people who are between the ages 18 and 49 and do not have children, or about 26,000 Missourians, according to Missouri Independent.
Defeo said since the federal food assistance has seen cut backs, it has also affected the food bank.
"It increases our needs, and it also increases people in through the door, but it also decreases donations. Anytime you have sort of a flex in the income for folks out there, it impacts us and other agencies," Defeo said.
He said the Samaritan Center may start receiving fewer donations during this time because of the change.
"Anytime that you have folks who are struggling more, you have left folks in the pool that are making enough to where they feel like they are able to give," Defeo said.
Failure to provide proof of work, training or exemption by Sept. 30, could result in the loss of SNAP benefits for these individuals. Many may face challenges in consistently securing 20 hours of work per week, or in gathering and submitting the necessary documentation.
Turner said she's concerned if Missourians start losing their SNAP.
"It's important that we have it because without it, if they take it away these places are going to be back and we may fall short on food," Turner said.
The Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) says it sent letters to affected SNAP participants to notify them of the reinstated time limits, but some individuals who joined the program during the pandemic may be unfamiliar with these requirements.
To maintain their benefits, SNAP recipients in this group should contact the DSS to provide the necessary proof or exemptions, either online, in person, by fax, or mail. More information on the process can be found on the DSS website.