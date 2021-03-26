COLUMBIA - MU freshman Kanchan Hans needs a break.
Her first year of college has been enveloped by the isolation of a pandemic. Now she faces the loss of her first college spring break experience, too.
As a full-time Columbia resident, she lives at her family home during the school year.
“I feel like after this year, after having so much time to be at home, I really don’t want to be at home anymore,” she said.
Hans says she would travel if COVID weren’t still an issue.
“I don’t take a lot of vacations, usually,” she said. “But I feel like this year has been super exhausting, and I just really needed a break.”
Instead, she feels obligated to stay in Columbia.
“I’ve just been thinking lately about how guilty I would feel traveling during a pandemic,” she said.
MU sophomore Tenaujah Lee echoed this sentiment. She pointed to recent violence across the country as a reason she does not plan to travel.
“I personally wouldn’t feel the safest, not even just with COVID but like, people hurting people,” Lee said.
Hans and Lee do not have concrete plans for their spring break, which begins Saturday and ends Sunday, April 4. Though MU’s Campus Activities Programming Board offers activities throughout the break, such as movie screenings and activity kits, both Hans and Lee said they had not heard of those events.
In contrast to Thanksgiving recess during the fall 2020 semester, MU has not encouraged students to stay on campus during spring break. This leaves the choice to the individual students based on their comfort level. Lee expressed concern her friends who planned to travel would bring back the virus.
“Me and my roommate have the same friend group and we’re like, ‘Oh, you better get tested so you can come back over every day,’” she said.
Some students’ decisions to travel might be bolstered by having received the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Boone County COVID-19 tracker Friday morning, 28.5% of Boone County residents had received their first dose of the vaccine. However, students are generally not yet eligible for vaccination and do not make up much of that number.
Hans expressed more general concern for the next week, dampened not only by the pandemic but also by a lack of routine and the absence of normalcy.
“I’ve been in such a headspace where I need to keep myself busy all the time in order to be productive. And once I don’t have the schedule of school anymore to outline my week, I don’t know what I’m gonna do, you know?”