MOBERLY - Residents in Moberly are calling for change in their fire department's starting wages. The issue has been brewing for awhile, but a recent City Council meeting has brought it to light.
Starting wages have been barely above the current Missouri minimum wage, and there's concern it will be below minimum wage in the future.
When the issue came up at last week's city council meeting, Mayor Jerry Jeffrey got frustrated with the topic. While Councilman Cole Davis was discussing the subject, Mayor Jeffrey began to interrupt.
"I would like to finish what I have to say," Davis said.
After going back and fourth, Jeffrey ended the exchange.
“No. I have the gavel and I'll tell you when you're done,” Jeffrey said.
That interaction has residents even more frustrated.
"Moberly is typically pretty quiet," Moberly resident Shelby Sires said. "But when things like this go on, we like to have our voices heard."
Lisa Field is another community member who is trying to bring the wages to light and fix an issue she believes should've been addressed a long time ago.
"As long as I've been a member of this community, I would never in my mind think that wages for firemen wouldn't be sufficient for them to support their families," Field said. "They're having to work second jobs just to make ends meet."
Moberly residents plan to keep pushing the City Council in order to raise the wages within the Fire Department.