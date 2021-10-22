COLUMBIA − Some University of Missouri fraternity events will go on this weekend despite a suspension of fraternity events the university announced earlier this week.
KOMU 8 News confirmed MU has approved some fraternity formals this weekend.
MU's Phi Delta Theta chapter is on its way to Memphis. A KOMU 8 reporter saw four buses depart the house around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
The university announced Wednesday it would temporarily suspend all fraternity activities, including social and university-sanctioned events, effective immediately after a freshman Phi Gamma Delta member was hospitalized with suspected alcohol poisoning. The student is listed in critical condition at University Hospital.
Spokesperson Christian Basi said the university approved the Phi Delta Theta formal and other fraternity events happening this weekend. Basi said smaller activities like chapter meetings and study halls were allowed to continue.
Basi said the university approved the formals because the fraternities have clean records and agreed to add extra safety measures.
Phi Delta Theta member Jonathan LaHue told the Columbia Missourian the chapter was prepared the cancel the formal after Wednesday's events. But after a meeting with Phi Delta Theta leaders and the university, they were told they could go forth with the formal.
"That's why we're going," LaHue told the Missourian. "We don't have to (go through the university), but we want to, because we want them to be a part of it, accepting it. But if they don't want us to go, then we wouldn't go."
MU said it is conducting a review of the Greek system, which will include a "thorough review of methods in place to ensure safety at fraternity events."
Just after 6 p.m. Friday, the university announced it was moving to remove recognition of Phi Gamma Delta, after it found the fraternity was responsible for multiple violations of the university's conduct regulation stemming from Wednesday's actions. Its international headquarters also started an investigation.
Phi Gamma Delta has five business days to appeal. It will remain on temporary suspension until a final decision is made.