COLUMBIA − MU's Office of Human Resources announced Wednesday that non-public-facing employees on campus will be sent home at noon to work remotely during Mizzou’s first football game on Sept. 1.
This comes because the Tigers open up their season on a Thursday, which will be their first Thursday home game since 2015.
The university expects an increase in visitors on campus and in Columbia. To accommodate the increased traffic, some employees will work remotely starting at noon that day.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi says MU still expects all employees to continue to work to the best of their ability.
“It's definitely not a free afternoon off, we are expecting folks to do the work,” he said. “But if we can help move some of those cars out of the parking garages, especially some of the areas around the field, Memorial Stadium, we believe it will help our traffic congestion quite a bit.”
This type of work is able to happen in a post-pandemic world as remote work is much more accessible for everyone compared to 2015.
“We did not have the option of working from home [before] in many cases,” he explained. “We did not have the technology of Zoom.”
Employees are asked to receive their supervisor’s approval before working remotely on Sept. 1. MU Health Care workers are excluded from this request and are asked to continue working in-person.
In-person classes held the afternoon of Sept. 1 will remain in-person and professors are expected to remain on campus.
The Tigers will host Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. to open the season.