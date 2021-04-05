COLUMBIA - Most Columbia Public Schools students returned to a 5-day in-person learning school week on Monday.
The Columbia Board of Education voted to return to in-person classes 5 days a week on March 8.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, families who opted for an online option for their students will continue online. The district will still offer virtual learning for the more than 3,400 students currently enrolled in virtual learning in all grades.
Previously, elementary students attended in-person 4 days a week with Wednesdays closed for cleaning. Middle and high school students were on a hybrid model with in-person classes two days a week and online via zoom the other two.
CPS Spokesperson Michelle Baumstark thought implementing the return after spring break would give the community enough time to adjust.
"It gives students a pool of nine weeks and then moving into the next period of time, toward the end of the school year. It also allows more time for the vaccine to be available and accessible to school educators," Baumstark said.
CPS parent Amy Moore is excited for her two sons to return to school full-time.
Her son Darius is a sixth grader at West Middle and son Zayden is a first grader at Russell Boulevard Elementary.
Moore works a full-time job at Sports Clips, and managing daycare on her children's online school days has been a challenge.
"Today has been amazing, that both my kids were up at the same time. It feels like we are back to regular life," Moore said.
The hybrid model was hard for Moore's kids, and she said a consistent routine is important. Moore is a single mother, so paying for a babysitter and more groceries changed her life.
"I am just relieved. It is nice to know they will be back to a normal routine and my kids can build more relationships and make friends better in-person," Moore said.
CPS parent Amy McNeil told KOMU 8 she is also relieved and has two kids at New Haven Elementary in kindergarten and second grade.
"I was ecstatic to know my kids were going to stop the Zooms and get back with their friends. I am glad that more teachers are vaccinated and people feel safe and protected," McNeil said.
"This year has been hard the constant back and fourth. I am a work at home mom and it has been hard to balance," McNeil said.
CPS will implement mitigation strategies during the school day including:
- Masks are required in CPS (compliant with local health ordinance and CDC guidelines),
- Handwashing should continue and hand sanitizer is readily available in classrooms and all CPS facilities,
- Ionizers have been installed in all schools,
- Cleaning protocols and checklists will remain in place, however, deep cleaning is no longer required,
- Social distancing will take place to the extent possible, however, CPS will not be able to guarantee 3 to 6 feet in all situations,
- Families are still encouraged to conduct morning health checks before sending students to school.