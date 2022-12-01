COLUMBIA − The U.S. Senate passed legislation Thursday in a 80-15 vote to avert a rail strike. But the legislation does not include the demands of all the country's 12 rail unions.
The contract the Senate passed was originally negotiated in September, and four rail unions opposed it, nearly leading to a rail strike several times.
Though the vote to approve the contract was largely bipartisan, a vote for an amendment to add seven paid sick days failed to reach the 60 vote threshold at 52-43.
"We can't even get just a few sick days," said Timothy Bunch, a general chairman for ATSFF, a union that supports track workers on the BNSF Railway. "And this is an industry that made $26 billion as a whole net profit, after taxes, $26 billion last year."
Union workers have been pushing for better benefits and higher pay alongside more paid time off.
U.S. Sen. for Missouri Josh Hawley said union workers haven't had a fair chance to negotiate the contract's terms.
"They said they weren't listened to, they weren't included in the negotiation," Hawley said.
Hawley was one of six Republicans who voted in favor of the amendment to add seven sick days.
"These are hardworking folks who are out there trying to support their families," Hawley said. "Their job is dangerous, their job is taxing, they deserve to be heard, so I'm gonna vote no [on the bill]."
For union workers like Bunch, adding paid sick days is a huge priority that will now have to be put on hold.
"Our guys and girls can't work from home if they don't feel good," he said.
Bunch said the contract did have some improvements, including a gradual 24% salary increase and an additional paid personal day, but it didn't fully address union workers' money concerns.
"You hate to bring it down to dollars and cents, but that's what it's ultimately about. Even asking for paid sick time is basically dollars and cents," Bunch said.
Bunch said union workers don't want to go on strike, but they also don't feel heard.
"No one wants to shut the country down, no one wants to stop these trains," he said.