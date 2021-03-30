ROCHEPORT - Rocheport lost power Tuesday morning after a tree reportedly fell and knocked out the town's power lines, according to a tweet from Boone Electric Cooperative.

The outage was first reported around 10:43 a.m., according to the company's outage report. The report says about 120 residents are affected as of 12:15 p.m.

Around 1 p.m., the company said crews got 70 meters back on and are working hard to restore the remaining 118 meters still out.

The tweet also noted that restoration could take up to 2 hours.

To report a power outage, Boone Electric asks that citizens either call 573-449-4181 or use the SmartHub app.

This is a developing story, and KOMU 8 will update it when power is restored. 

