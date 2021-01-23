OSAGE COUNTY - Phones at the Osage County Health Department began ringing more frequently last Thursday.
Governor Mike Parson had just announced the state activated Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination plan, allowing Missourians 65-years-old and up to get in line.
"Please do not call the health department to ask" was the message from administrator Susan Long on the department's Facebook page. Osage is one of five counties in mid-Missouri to not receive any doses, 38 days after the first vaccinations were administered in the region.
Other services cut to handle call volume
Hundreds of people call the Cooper County Health Department each week to find out if they're able to get vaccinated yet, putting a strain on staff doing contact tracing on top of their normal pre-pandemic responsibilities, according to administrator Melanie Hutton.
"The state said contact your physician and physicians were sending out letters saying contact your local health department to be put on a list so we just kept getting more and more calls," she said.
The department received its first doses Thursday and staff are still making a waitlist for county residents to sign up, since opened vials can't be saved overnight to administer the next day. The approach differs between each county.
With no timeline on when it'll receive its first doses, Howard County is also taking calls to set-up a waitlist. Randolph County is not setting up a waitlist with their limited vaccine supply.
Callaway and Cole Counties also set up a waitlist, but both have scaled back their contact tracing efforts.
Callaway County Commissioner Gary Jungermann said in November it was getting to be too much of a challenge for staff to manage all the responsibilities as they prepared to receive and administer the vaccine, contact trace, and manage day-to-day operations.
"This whole thing has been a giant nightmare," he said.
Limited storage capacity
Even when more doses are available, most county health departments do not have the capabilities to store the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with the -112°F to -76°F cold storage requirement. That's why when the first doses arrived in Missouri, most went to hospitals.
With six rural hospitals closing in Missouri over the last six years, many towns in the state are a 30 minute drive away from the nearest major hospital. That includes Sweet Springs in Saline County, where the I-70 Community Hospital in February 2019.
While the Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall is vaccinating its frontline workers, they don't have enough storage, or doses, to vaccinate all county residents in Phase 1B, Tier 2.
"[Johnson County] is able to give it to us a little at a time for what we can issue out,"Saline County Health Department Administrator Tara Brewer told KMMO-FM. "Once it's thawed, we have five days to use it. Once the vile is open, we have approximately four hours to get it out into an arm."
The county's first request for doses in December was denied to maximize the number of doses the state could give to long-term care facilities, Brewer said.
False hope
Most health administrators KOMU 8 spoke with, even if they are setting up a waitlist, said they're worried one will create a sense of false hope residents will receive the vaccination soon.
"Once we officially get the vaccine in my hand and I see it, then will be calling and making appointments to vaccinate," Howard County Administrator Marsha Broadus said.
For the counties that do have a waitlist available, they say it relies on the honesty of the residents with no resources available to verify that people have pre-existing conditions that prioritize them to receive the vaccine before the general population.
Gasconade County Health Administrator Greg Lara told KOMU 8 Missourians from across the state are trying to get their vaccine anywhere they can.
"They're going and scheduling their appointment anywhere they can," he said. "They might live on the other side of the state, but they'll go to your website or Facebook page and sign up in multiple locations...I don't blame them, but it puts a burden on not just us, but many counties."
The statewide activation of Phase 1B came as some counties hadn't administered a single dose to residents in Phase 1A yet.
Cooper County Health Administrator Melanie Hutton is worried people already have unrealistic expectations of when they'll be able to get their vaccination.
"What happens when the governor or the director of the department of health release information that services are available before those said services are actually out in all the communities,"she said. "It sets people up for disappointment. Then we end up- the local health department ends up- taking the brunt and the frustrations of the community is directed at us."
County-by-county map of vaccination progress