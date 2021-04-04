SEDALIA - Construction work on April 5 will result in a water boil advisory for certain Sedalia residents from April 5 to April 6.
Construction on a new water main and valve will cause a boil advisory from Monday, April 5 at 7 a.m. until testing is finished on Tuesday, April 6 at 6 p.m. The boil advisory is along both sides of South Ohio Avenue, and from East 13th Street to East 20th Street, and on East 16th Street from South Ohio Avenue to South Washington Avenue.
Those traveling in the area of the East 16th Street and South Ohio Avenue intersection from April 2 to April 4 will notice water in the roadway, due to a water distribution system valve failure. This valve and water main were scheduled for abandonment on April 5-6 of this year, but after the valve failed, it was determined that the replacement will be available for installation on April 5.
Drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route to avoid delays and workers along the roadway.