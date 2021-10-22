COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation officially announced they have received a contract for the accelerated replacement of the Sorrel Overpass.
According to a press release, the contract was awarded to Emery Sapp and Sons, Inc., which submitted the bid of $1,038,857.
Under the terms of the contract, the current bridge must be demolished by Nov. 8.
There will be overnight closures along Interstate 70 as that demolition takes place, and the majority will be single lane closures. Any full eastbound or westbound closures that are necessary will be limited to 15 minutes in one direction before traffic will be opened and allowed to clear.
“The closures are necessary for the safety of travelers and workers on the road,” Assistant Central District Engineer Randy Aulbur said. “We will be working with the contractor to limit those closures and keep them as brief as possible.”
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible, add extra time to their commute and expect some delays in both directions of I-70.
A previous plan was in place to replace the 63-year-old bridge sometime in 2022, but the recent damage placed the bridge on a fast track for completion.
The bridge is located over the I-70 west of Columbia, and the overpass is located at mile marker 122 on the west side of the city.
On Monday, Oct. 18, the overpass sustained significant damage by a passing truck, ultimately closing the bridge.
“In the aftermath of Monday’s crash, it became imperative to accelerate this project,” Aulbur said. “With the awarding of this contract, the contractor can begin as early as Monday, Oct. 25. We are excited to move forward with the demolition and replacement of this structure.”