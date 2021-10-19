COLUMBIA − The Sorrels Overpass rehabilitation project has been accelerated following Monday's Interstate 70 crash that left the underneath of the overpass severely damaged.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the project in May, which included replacing the bridge deck and girders. It was scheduled to begin sometime in 2022.
MoDOT now says the 63-year-old bridge, which is located near mile marker 122, will start rehabilitation immediately.
“The bridge deck and girders will be removed as part of the rehabilitation process, as was already planned,” MoDOT Assistant Central District Engineer Randy Aulbur said. “In light of these circumstances, we are moving forward with this project earlier than planned, however it will still take some time for all those details to be finalized."
On Monday afternoon, a waste management truck left its arm extended, which struck the underneath of the overpass and caused heavy damage. The bridge is now closed in both directions, and the height clearance under the bridge is also lowered.
MoDOT took Monday afternoon and evening to inspect the damage sustained.
“After careful inspection of the overpass, our bridge crews have decided that it is not safe for the traveling public to use the bridge,” Aulbur said. “Our first priority at this time is to restore the safe usage of both lanes of westbound Interstate 70.”
To keep travelers safe, MoDOT has closed down the right, westbound I-70 lane through Thursday. Crews are in the process of securing the underside to protect travelers of potential falling debris and to restore clearance to 15 feet. Once the process has been completed, both westbound lanes will be reopened.
“Our current course of action is to secure the safety of motorists on I-70, open both lanes of westbound traffic, keep the bridge itself closed to traffic, and move forward with the bridge rehabilitation project," Aulbur said.
The Stadium Boulevard exit to westbound I-70 is also closed until Tuesday evening to help alleviate traffic.
Around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, the MoDOT traffic cameras showed slow and steady traffic on I-70 through Columbia.
Officials say there will be additional closures along I-70 in the coming days as bridge work continues.