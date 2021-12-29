SAN ANTONIO − The South Callaway Bulldog Pride Band is getting to experience the adventure of a lifetime.
The band will be one of nine high school bands performing in a mass half time show at the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night in San Antonio, Texas. Kickoff between the Oregon Ducks and the Oklahoma Sooners will be at 8:15 p.m.
The band got the opportunity to compete and perform at the Alamo Bowl after their trip to the 2020 Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade was canceled due to the pandemic.
Band director Dustijn Hollon said WorldStrides, the company that sponsors the musical section of the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade invited the band to go to the 2021 Alamo Bowl, another event they sponsor, instead.
"So we accepted the invitation to attend the Alamo Bowl and switched all fundraising efforts to meet that goal," Hollon said.
On Sunday morning, as they departed mid-Missouri for Texas, the band received a celebratory escort from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
In San Antonio on Monday, the Bulldogs competed in the Field Show and Parade competitions. Tuesday evening, they were awarded third place in both events.
"We have been working on the music and programs for these events since Band Camp in July and the performances on Monday were the culmination of a season of hard work," Hollon said.
Thirty members currently make up the South Callaway Bulldog Pride Band, which is under the direction of Hollon. The band is led by drum majors Sage Turner and Jessica Binkley on the field.
During their time in San Antonio, the band visited tourist sites including the Alamo, RIO River Cruise, Tower of Americas, Sea World and others.
The band will return to mid-Missouri on Thursday, Dec. 30 with two third place trophies in their hands.