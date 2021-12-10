MOKANE - The South Callaway R-II Board of Education has hired elementary school principal Corey Pontius to replace outgoing Superintendent Kevin Hillman.
Hillman will remain in the role until June 30, 2022, and the new superintendent will take over effective July 1, 2022.
Pontius holds a bachelor's degree in physical education/health, a master's degree in exercise physiology, and an post graduate degree in educational leadership, according to a news release.
He has been a teacher for 20 years and has served the past 13 years as an elementary school principal at South Callaway R-II Elementary.