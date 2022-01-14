MID-MISSOURI − Two mid-Missouri school districts are closing their doors for an extra day due to illnesses.
South Callaway R-II School District said it canceled school Friday due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff. Friday will not be used as a distance learning day, the district said.
The Bulldog's basketball tournament has been modified due to incoming weather and other schools' COVID cases, the district said on its website.
South Callaway will return to school Tuesday, after observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
Boonville R-1 School District says it's using a snow day to close schools Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to its website.
The district will also be closed Monday, Jan. 17 to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Boonville Superintendent Sarah Marriott said the district determined it needed to "regroup" Tuesday due to a culmination of events like winter weather, student and staff illness and substitute teacher shortages.