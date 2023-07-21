ASHLAND – Ashland's South Main Street waterline and resurfacing project is set to begin on Monday. The project includes the replacement of 2,400 feet of water line, installation of 600 feet of new water line and street resurfacing.
During this project, South Main Street will be regularly closed to through traffic. Only local traffic (residents, businesses and their patrons and emergency vehicles) will be permitted in the designated work zones, according to the City of Ashland.
Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes during these closures.
It is the city and contractor's goal to have the project nearly completed before the Southern Boone school year begins on Aug. 29. However, the city said school-related traffic should be aware and plan for alternate routing through the beginning of the fall semester.
Ashland Public Works can be contacted at 573-657-2568 for further questions.