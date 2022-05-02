SEDALIA — A portion of South Park Avenue in Sedalia will be closed beginning on Tuesday while storm sewers are installed.
South Park Avenue will be closed to traffic north of Broadway Boulevard and south of West 6th Street beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The street will be blocked off through 7 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release.
Residents living on South Park Avenue will be able to access their driveways during the construction.
Contractors will install improved storm sewers on South Park Avenue in an attempt to reduce overflow into the street's gutters and curb inlets.
Workers will use heavy equipment for the project, so the city determined it was safest to close the street to through traffic. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.