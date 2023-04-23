COLUMBIA - Two projects will affect some individuals driving or walking in downtown Columbia this week.
Both driving lanes and all metered parking spaces on South Tenth Street between East Broadway and Alley A will close Tuesday morning through Friday night. A contractor for Columbia Public Works will place a crane for construction of a building on East Broadway, according to a news release from Columbia Public Works.
The closure will start at 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 25 and is scheduled to be completed by 8 p.m. Friday, April 28. The sidewalk on the west side of South Tenth Street will remain open.
Beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, Central Bank of Boone County will install a new sculpted art piece in the fountain along South Eighth Street. A portion of the sidewalk on the west side of South Eighth Street between East Broadway and Cherry Street will be closed during installation.
Both of these projects are expected to be completed by Friday, April 28, weather permitting. The sidewalk will reopen by 10 a.m., while the road will reopen by 8 p.m.