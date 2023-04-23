Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Boone MO, Cole MO, Moniteau MO, Osage MO, Crawford MO, Iron MO, Madison MO, and Reynolds MO Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&

