Southbound Highway 63 connector ramp near Jefferson City closes for approximately 2 weeks

JEFFERSON CITY - The southbound Highway 63 connector ramp north of Jefferson City closed for repairs Wednesday after the morning commute.
The project to repair the ramp was originally scheduled to begin Monday night, but the Missouri Department of Transportation pushed it back to Wednesday.
The project is expected to close the ramp for approximately two weeks, as motorists will be detoured via eastbound Highway 54 to Summit Drive as the repairs take place.
Concerns over driving surfaces and bridge rehabilitation are among the reasons for the project, which could be delayed further due to inclement weather.