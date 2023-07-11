COLUMBIA − A crash closed the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 63 near Vandiver Drive for less than an hour Tuesday afternoon.
A Boone County Joint Communications alert sent at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday said to avoid the area if possible.
Highway 63 is open in both directions just south of Vandiver as of about 10 minutes ago. Looks like it was an incident involving a motorcycle. https://t.co/MkJi8MqJy0 pic.twitter.com/0fSddZ75Aq— Dominick Lee (@DomPhotog) July 11, 2023
Most southbound traffic was diverted to an exit. The northbound lanes were both open and moving slow.
At least one motorcycle was involved in the crash. It's unclear if any injuries have been reported.
The Columbia Police Department was on scene of the crash.
Check back for updates to this developing story.