ASHLAND - Southern Boone County R-1 School District addressed the well-known substitute teacher shortage with an informational workshop that was open to the public.
Attendees learned how to apply to be a sub at Southern Boone or at different districts, through Kelly Educational Staffing.
To be eligible to substitute teach, an applicant must have completed 60 college credit hours or have completed the online state substitute training through the Missouri Department of Education.
Once certified, substitutes can choose the days they would like to work. This could be as little as a half-day or up to five full days a week. There are 11 districts to choose from to work. Subs can work at one or multiple districts.
Southern Boone hopes to find substitutes to work at their four buildings: primary, elementary, middle, and high school. The district will pay $100 a day to substitutes.
Tim Roth, the assistant superintendent for Southern Boone says the new subs would have plenty of help adjusting to the job.
"Here at Southern Boone, we do have a challenge getting substitutes in our classrooms. And so this is a way for us to reach out to our community that is very supportive. And for them to find out a little bit more about what does the day in the life of a substitute look like," Roth said.
Those interested can apply to substitute teach on Southern Boone's website.