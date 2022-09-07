ASHLAND − New additions to Southern Boone Middle School welcomed students back for the new school year this week.
As part of the middle school expansion and renovation project, the Southern Boone School District approved a $7.7 million no-tax-increase bond issue in April 2021.
Some of the project was done last school year, but the district put the finishing touches on the whole building this school year. Final touches are being added to the construction outside the building and to the interiors of the classrooms.
"We are very happy to open up our new middle school here at Southern Boone," interim Superintendent Tim Roth said. "We have worked over the past few years with Septagon Construction and we have renovated both of the existing buildings."
The project connects the two existing buildings with the new addition.
"It's so nice for them to be able to be safe and in the budding throughout the school day and to have a new atmosphere at the middle school," Roth said.
The district's public relations director said fifth grade students and teachers have already transitioned to the middle school from the elementary school.
"This move allows extra space in the elementary school or the increase in student enrollment the district has seen over the years," Matt Sharp said.
The addition includes a new main office, science labs, media center and a vocational area.
"The project also includes converting the current office and library into additional classrooms, and other much-needed improvements to the middle school," Sharp said. "The construction project also included new parking lots around the middle school."
The new addition is about 28,000 square feet.
Roth said he feels that their campus at the middle school is complete for now and can anticipate and expect the new enrollment and current class sizes to fit perfectly.
"I'm most excited to see the students when they came back and they are finding their classrooms ,meeting their teachers, and are excited about learning. That's the fun part for me," Roth said.
He said the district has also added security cameras and locking systems across all schools.
"Safety is always a top priority for Southern Boone," Roth said.