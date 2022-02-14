ASHLAND - The president and secretary of the Southern Boone School Board have resigned.

According to Monday night's meeting agenda, the school board will open its meeting with the resignation of President Steven Condron. The board will also acknowledge the resignation of the board's bookkeeper and secretary

In the memo to the school board, Condron cites his reasons for his leave, effective immediately.

"At the point in my tenure I feel as though a line has been crossed in the governance this Board provides and a lack of adherence to the Ethics standards required of Board members in our own policy BBF," Condron said in the statement.

"I cannot continue to lead a Board where I have little confidence in the dedication or foresight applied by the current make-up of the Board," he continued.

Condron’s term was set to expire in April 2022. He was first elected to the school board in 2016 and became board president in 2021.

“School board members sacrifice a lot of time to serve on the school board,” Superintendent Christopher Felmlee said in a news release. “The school district appreciates Mr. Condron’s dedication and leadership during his tenure on the school board. On behalf of the school district, we thank Mr. Condron for his service to our community.”

Tiffany Clevenger will take over as interim board president. She has served as vice president of the board since April 2021.

At the end of January, the board's secretary, Centobie, also announced her resignation, effective Feb. 4.

Monday's agenda said the district would like to appoint Karen Pfingsten, the district's school improvement coordinator, as the board's next secretary.

Centobie's addressed her reasons for leaving in her resignation letter. She said it has "become burdensome to come to work everyday in this atmosphere."

"Ultimately I decided to resign and move on because I do not feel as though my position here was secure for the foreseeable future," Centobie said in her resignation letter. "I feel threatened and unsure of my position within this school district."

These are not the only changes in leadership for the district.

According to previous reporting from KOMU 8, the school board recently voted to not renew Felmlee's contract. His position will end after the 2022-2023 school year.

Members Tammra Aholt, Amy Begemann, Tiffany Clevenger, Dawn Sapp and Lyn Woolfard voted in favor of the motion; Condron and Barrett Glascock voted against it, according to meeting minutes.

As for the president position, the school board will decide whether to start the process to appoint someone to fill the president vacancy or leave the seat vacant until the April 5 election.

The school board meeting is set to start at 6:30 p.m. The full agenda can be found here.