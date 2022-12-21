ASHLAND − The Southern Boone County R-I School Board of Education has selected Dr. Tim Roth as the district's new superintendent, the district announced Wednesday.
Roth is currently the interim superintendent for the district and will continue through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. He will officially begin his duties as school superintendent on July 1, 2023.
School Board President Tiffany Clevenger said she is confident that the board made the correct decision by selecting Roth.
“The role of the superintendent is a very important position for the school district,” Clevenger said. “The process of selecting a superintendent is one of the biggest decisions a school board makes. After receiving feedback from the community and doing our due diligence to conduct a thorough search, the board is confident in Dr. Roth and his ability to guide the school district.”
School Board Vice President Amy Begemann said their selection will uphold the values of the district.
“Dr. Roth has done an exceptional job as the interim superintendent for the district this school year,” Begemann said. “The board believes he has the experience, knowledge, vision and passion for leading the school district."
Dr. Roth has 25 years of experience in public education, according to a news release. He previously was assistant superintendent at Southern Boone for the past eight years and has been responsible for curriculum, instruction, assessment and technology.
Before coming to Southern Boone, Dr. Roth worked as a primary and elementary school principal for 12 years in Moberly. He was also a third and fourth grade teacher for six years in northern Missouri.
Roth said he is humbled and grateful he was selected for the superintendent position.
“I greatly appreciate the Southern Boone School Board for trusting me to help lead this high-performing school district,” Dr. Roth said. “I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to continue serving the community in this new role. I’m looking forward to working with district administration, teachers, staff and parents as we continue to provide a high-quality education for the students in our community.”
The process to hire a new assistant superintendent for the 2023-2024 school year will begin in early 2023, the school board said.