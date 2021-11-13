BOONE COUNTY — Southern Boone schools will be closed the entire week of Thanksgiving for "much needed time for rest and renewal."
According to a Facebook post, the school board amended the calendar to give students and staff Nov. 22 and 23 off from school. The two days will be subtracted from the six snow days already built into the calendar. The district office will be closed Nov. 22-26.
The school district will provide meals for students during the extended break.
"Our board of education and district administration care deeply about the mental and physical wellbeing of teachers and staff," Superintendent Christopher Felmlee wrote in the post. "Our students, faculty, staff, and parents/guardians have all worked tirelessly to persevere in the face of some very difficult challenges. The school district is hopeful that the extra time will ultimately benefit everyone in some way, even though it may initially present a challenge for some families."
Jefferson City Schools also extended the break for students and staff for similar reasons.