ASHLAND — All buildings in the Southern Boone School District will move to virtual learning on Thursday, Jan. 6 and Friday, Jan. 7 due to staffing and substitute teacher shortages, according to Superintendent Christopher Felmlee.
The district is unable to sustain adequate in-person learning due to a COVID-19 case surge, according to Felmlee.
The plan is to return to in-seat instruction on Monday, Jan. 10.
"We understand that this is not ideal for students, staff, or parents, nor is it intended to be a long-term method of instruction," Felmlee said in a statement. "The district realizes this decision will be challenging for some families. The staffing issues and shortage of substitute teachers have made it difficult to maintain building operations and the high level of care and attention we expect our staff to provide."
On Jan. 4, the primary school moved to yellow COVID-19 status level with 11 active cases.
Beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 5, non-vaccinated students with no symptoms who have been identified as a close contact will be required to quarantine in the primary school.
Vaccinated close contacts will not be required to quarantine if they remain symptom free.
Masks are encouraged indoors at the schools, Felmlee said.
The elementary, middle and high schools remain in the green status level on the district’s COVID-19 rubric.
The COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students and staff will still take place on Thursday, Jan. 6 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the primary school gym.