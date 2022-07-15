ASHLAND - The Southern Boone School District placed its superintendent on leave Thursday.
In a letter sent to all staff and parents in the district, the Southern Boone School Board of Education said that Superintendent Chris Felmlee is on leave effective immediately.
No reason has been provided for why Felmlee has been placed on leave.
In an email statement, a school district spokesperson said that no additional information will be provided at this time due to the move being a personnel matter.
Dr. Tim Roth, the current assistant superintendent, will serve as interim superintendent.