ASHLAND - The Southern Boone Area YMCA opened its new facility only two months after its originally completion date set prior to the pandemic.
A word wall in the fitness center highlights the importance of the town's people.
"All these words, it resonates with our community, " Branch Director Kip Bayte said. "Without our community support, we wouldn't be where we're at today."
Donations are still being accepted to help pay off loans and fund future phases.
Batye says the growth of Ashland revolves around shared community spaces.
"The YMCA, something like this, is what brings people to town," Batye said. "People want to live, you know, outside of the larger city of Columbia, Jeff City."
The 17,860 square foot facility is a large upgrade from the previous space. The previous space, what used to be a Home Movie Depot, was only 6,800 square feet.
For long-time Ashland resident and YMCA member Stacy Salter, the new gym is a great representation of the town's growth.
"We've welcomed the growth," Salter said. "It's nice to have other opportunity rather than- a lot of people are driving to Columbia, driving to Jefferson City."
The opening on Friday was the the first phase of a four-phase-plan
There no concrete timeline for completion of the full project.