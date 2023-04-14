COLUMBIA - Parents from across the state and country came to learn about special education law at a workshop hosted by the Missouri Disability Empowerment Foundation (MoDE) Friday at The Crossing in Columbia.
James Gallini, an attorney specializing in special education law, shared practical information on Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) and 504 plans through his "Advocate University" coursework.
“When we started Advocate University, [we wanted] to raise the level of expertise and understanding with regards to special education, law and civil rights law as it applies to public education,” Gallini said.
Many in-person special education workshops haven’t rebounded since the pandemic, according to Gallini.
“I think it enhances learning to do these things in person, and also be able to advocate and meet other families that are just as impacted as you are in these areas,” Gallini said. “So being able to get those going again, post COVID, I'm excited about it, and I'm glad we had this opportunity.”
Organizers said 55 people attended the workshop in person and over 40 people were on the provided Zoom. Many of the attendees were parents with special needs children.
Nebraska resident Nichole Malmkar is a mom of three children, ages 18, 16 and 11. She said she’s had to travel out of state numerous times to access the appropriate resources for her three special needs children.
“I don't know if there's ever been a special education law person that has done any speaking in Nebraska since I've been on this journey with my children for about five years now,” Malmkar said. “So I've had to travel out of state. This isn't the first time I've traveled out of state for these types of conferences.”
She said she hopes to take what she learns Friday back to Nebraska.
“I've had to learn about the law. We've had to pay for a lot of intervention for our children,” Malmkar said. “And so I would hope to eventually advocate well enough so that they can get their needs met in school rather than having to do everything after school.”
Felicia Ford is an attorney and mother of three special needs children, one 10-year-old boy and two 7-year-old boys. She traveled from St. Louis for the workshop because she says learning opportunities like this are rare.
“Even as a practicing attorney, I do not get the opportunity to come learn about special education to this extent, the special education law and the processes,” Ford said. “So this has been so amazing for us parents who just need to know what we need to do to advocate for our children, our families.”
She said navigating the IEP process for her three kids has been difficult even with her legal background. She said she thinks the lack of resources and information may lead some children to continue to have unaddressed issues in the classroom.
“I have friends who work in other districts, and they work with children as educators,” Ford said. “And, they tell me stories of just how difficult it is for parents to get support to make sure that the children get resources.”
MoDE will hold a special education station clinic at the Missouri River Regional Library Art Gallery in Jefferson City on April 22. Attorneys and special education advocates will be available to discuss IEP and 504 plans free of charge.