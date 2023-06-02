COLUMBIA - The 2023 Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) State Summer Games kicks off in Columbia Friday. The three-day competition brings more than 1,000 athletes, coaches, volunteers and others to Columbia, according to event organizers.
This year’s State Summer Games features four sports: volleyball, swimming, powerlifting and track and field.
On Friday, the volleyball and swimming competitions were held. After the competitions, at 7 p.m., organizers will hold an opening ceremony at the MizzouRec.
Sara and John Brunnquell came to the SOMO swimming competition from St. Louis to support their 17-year-old son, Charlie Brunnquell.
“Charlie was in four races today, more than he's ever done,” Sara Brunnquell said. “He was in the freestyle 50 and the 25 backstroke and two relays.”
Charlie Brunnquell said “Ya!” when asked if he enjoyed the competition.
Zerr Amby came from Kansas City to participate in the swimming competition. In addition to swimming, Amby also competes in the SOMO volleyball and bowling categories.
“It's an honor to celebrate,” Amby said. “...To help people out and be supportive of other people And, being there for the other teams and cheering them on and being able to be more confident that people can do [activities] themselves.”
At 46-years-old, she said she’s able to serve as a role model for other participants.
“I can help the [younger participants] out,” Amby said. “I can help them get there, get them to the places. I can help them get to their sports places.”
Brenda Perkins said her family has been involved with SOMO for the last 17 years.
“I have two nephews who participated during that time,” Perkins said. “It's just provided a tremendous outlet for my nephews and so many athletes to participate in things that they would not otherwise have the opportunity to do.”
She said the program is a great way for athletes to build confidence.
“The opportunity to work with a coach and then of course, the community that we've created and built and then just the fun of them coming and competing and taking home medals and awards and the pride that they feel, that just means a lot,” Perkins said.
For a full schedule of events, visit SOMO's website.