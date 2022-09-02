Special Olympics Missouri athlete nominated to compete at 2023 Special Olympics World Games

ST. JOSEPH - Longtime athlete Charlie Phillips was nominated to compete at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.
Phillips is the only Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) athlete receiving this honor.
He will compete at the Special Olympics USA Team Trials in San Antonio, Texas this fall to seal his spot on the USA team.
Phillips learned the news at the Missouri Western State University football game Thursday night. SOMO posted a video of the surprise announcement on YouTube.
"It's tears of joy, and I can't believe I got nominated by wonderful people who I call my Special Olympics family," Phillips said after the announcement. "I just can't wait to go to the next level. Right now, I'm so excited. I just can't wait to call everyone and tell them I'm going to camp!"
Phillips started with Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) almost 15 years ago. He has gone to the Special Olympics USA Games twice, according to a news release. He competed on the SOPA track team in 2010 and represented SOMO in 2018 as a powerlifter.
The Special Olympics World Games will be on June 17-25, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Seven thousand Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners from approximately 170 countries will compete there.