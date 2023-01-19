JEFFERSON CITY - A Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) athlete will represent the state and the U.S. at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin this summer.
Charlie Phillips, a longtime SOMO athlete, was one of 201 athletes, coaches and staff selected to attend the games, which runs June 17-25.
"I want to thank all the people who helped me get here," Phillips said in a press release. Phillips, 26, lives in Savannah, Missouri.
At team trials in San Antonio, Texas, in November, Phillips finished the weekend with the top squat - 182.5 kilograms - and the top deadlift - 227.5 kilograms. He also benched 130 kilograms.
Phillips started with Special Olympics Pennsylvania almost 15 years ago. He has gone to the Special Olympics USA Games twice, according to a press release. He competed on the SOPA track team in 2010 and represented SOMO in 2018 as a powerlifter.
Seven thousand Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners from approximately 170 countries will compete at this year's Special Olympics World Games.