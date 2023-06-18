JEFFERSON CITY - Special Olympics Missouri will host its 27th Annual Gary Brimer Sports Camp at the Training for Life Campus in Jefferson City this week.
Sixty-eight campers from across the state will participate in the week-long program, including 33 newcomers. Campers will arrive at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18.
This year marks SOMO's 27th annual camp, but it’s just the third year it’s been named after Gary Brimer. The camp was named after Brimer due to the legacy he left behind, according to a news release.
Brimer began his journey with SOMO in 1976, and he dedicated 41 years of his life to providing year-round sports training and competition to the thousands of athletes in Missouri. He died after a battle with cancer in November 2020.
Activities will start each day at 8 a.m. and end around 8 p.m. Campers will participate in a variety of activities, including sports, crafting and other life skill programs, according to the news release.
"This camp kind of ties back to why we call our campus the Training for Life Campus. We’re giving our athletes an opportunity to train for life, while also having a ton of fun," SOMO Training Director Susan Shaffer said.
Mid-Missouri’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes will also attend the camp to play sports alongside the campers from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20.