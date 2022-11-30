JEFFERSON CITY − Special Olympics Missouri hosted its sixth annual Power Hour Plunge Wednesday evening in downtown Jefferson City, consisting of participants being hosed down in support of Missouri's Special Olympics athletes.
The event was open for anyone aged 14 or older and each participant was encouraged raise a minimum of $500 toward Special Olympics Missouri. Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin and Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler hosted the event.
"Without them [Tergin and Wheeler] taking the lead on this, we wouldn't be out here," Special Olympics Missouri Development Director Crystal Schuster said. "They take the lead, they recruit the participants, they raise the money. They each form their own teams and they compete to see who can raise the most money."
Participants wore a variety of costumes as they ran through a pair of sprinkler showers on the streets of Jefferson City with a large crowd watching.
Typical Polar Plunges consist of people jumping into bodies of water in the months of December to February; however, Schuster explained that this version of the event gives back to the community.
"It's definitely unique, you don't see people walking through hazmat showers every day on the streets of Jefferson City and especially in the winter time, Schuster said. "That's what makes Special Olympics Polar Plunges so unique is that it's different."
All proceeds from the event goes to training and competitions for the Special Olympics Missouri athletes in mid-Missouri.