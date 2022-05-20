COLUMBIA - Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) officially kicked off its summer games Friday night with opening ceremonies being held at the Mizzou Rec.
The opening ceremonies were moved indoors due to expected weather Friday night.
Shortly, Special Olympics MO’s opening ceremony is set to kickoff this years summer games! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/RukL97WtM1— Blake Phillips (@BlakePhillipsTV) May 20, 2022
This is the first time the three-day games will be held since 2018.
“We’re so excited for a return to normalcy, and I know our athletes, coaches, unified partners and volunteers are excited as well,” Senior Programs Director Melinda Wrye-Washington said in a news release.
Athletes are being announced as the 2022 Special Olympics MO opening ceremony is officially underway! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/hdvx76uWxY— Blake Phillips (@BlakePhillipsTV) May 21, 2022
As for the athletes, one athlete says that the return to a three-day event is huge for the sport.
"A one day event is a little nerve racking, because to put the different sports that we have, for the summer games, to put it into one day, it was it was very hard," said SOMO athlete Derek Sandbotag. "Because not only am I an athlete for Special Olympics Missouri, I'm also an employee with Special Olympics Missouri as well."
After Governor Parson’s and Dr. Mun Choi speak, they are followed by a performance from the Mid-Missouri HighSteppers@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/x1Jp8PI82D— Blake Phillips (@BlakePhillipsTV) May 21, 2022
A one-day event was held last year at Hickman High School, but cancellations wiped out the 2019 and 2020 games.
"We have not had a three day states over game since 2018. We had the Jefferson City tornado, and then COVID. And then we had a one day event last year in Colombia, which was great. But to have all of our athletes back for a full three day event. This is unbelievable," said SOMO communications director Andrew Kauffman.
This year’s games will feature four sports: volleyball, track and field, aquatics and powerlifting.