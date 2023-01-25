OSAGE BEACH - The 28th Annual Lake of the Ozarks Polar Plunge and Polar Bear Strut 5K will happen on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Participants, who are 10 years and older, will wear disco-themed costumes and swimwear will jump into the Lake of the Ozarks, according the press release. The plunge will begin at 2 p.m. at the Grand Glaize Beach at the end of the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
Officials say thousands of Missouri athletes will benefit from the money raised from the event for training and competition. Last year, Lake of the Ozarks Polar Plungers raised $232,000 for SOMO athletes.
"The Polar Plunge is one of my favorite events because it brings people from all walks of life together, for the same great cause – the SOMO athletes,” Special Olympics Development Director Crystal Schuster said in a press release.
Each participant must raise at least $75 to take the Plunge. They also can earn incentives by reaching fundraising goals, according to the press release. Special Olympics organizers hope to reach a $200,000 goal and to break the million dollar mark across the state with 10 events.
The Pee Wee Plunge is also back for its ninth year. Any child up to 9 years old can participate. A $25 registration fee is required.
A separate Polar Plunge will take place in Columbia on Saturday, March 11. More information on that event can be found on the Special Olympics website.