COLUMBIA — Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) is recruiting volunteers for its 2023 State Summer Games, which will be held at MU and Hickman High School June 2-4.
According to a press release from SOMO, this year's games will bring more than 1,000 athletes, coaches, volunteers and partners from across the state.
"We are very excited to have our State Summer Games in Columbia,” Luke Lamb, director of sports competition and statewide training, said. “Our athletes have worked extremely hard to get to this event.”
This year’s games will feature four sports throughout the weekend: volleyball and swimming on Friday, powerlifting on Saturday and track and field on Saturday and Sunday. The full schedule of events with locations can be found here.
While SOMO encourages volunteers for all of its events, it is especially looking for volunteers to help with track and field and swimming.
“We would not be able to put on events like the State Summer Games without the support from local volunteers,” Lamb said. “We appreciate each and every one of them!”
Along with the competitions, SOMO will also hold its health and wellness clinics – Healthy Athletes and Sports Zone. These health screenings will be offered to all SOMO athletes free of charge.
More information as well as volunteer opportunities can be found online.