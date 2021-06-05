COLUMBIA – After a two year pause, Special Olympics Missouri resumed its summer games at Hickman High School in Columbia.
The competition included volleyball, powerlifting, swimming and track and field. The games began with the opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m., and the competition started at 10 a.m.
The games did not happen the past two years. The 2019 games were canceled because of the Jefferson City tornado, and the games were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jodie Jackson Jr. is the marketing and communications manager for Special Olympics Missouri. He is relieved the games are back.
"Our athletes are so connected to each other and to Special Olympics Missouri, but I know it means a great, great deal to our staff," he said.
Jackson Jr. describes the pandemic as heartbreaking, because the staff was not able to host the games last year, and in 2019.
Derek Sanbbothe has volunteered with Special Olympics Missouri for 20 years. He has worked for the organization for the past three years.
"Special Olympics has really changed my life," Sanbbothe said. "I started playing in the Special Olympics a year after I graduated high school, and before I started my life was spiraling downhill fast."
In three weeks Special Olympics Missouri will be celebrating their 50th anniversary at the Training for Life campus in Jefferson City. The organization plans to have an award ceremony and install new members into the Special Olympics Missouri Hall of Fame.