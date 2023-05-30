COLUMBIA - The 2023 Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) State Summer Games kicks off June 2-4 in Columbia.
The games will bring more than 1,000 athletes, coaches, volunteers and partners from across the state.
Events will be held at the University of Missouri and Hickman High School. The theme this year is Aloha SOMO, according to a news release.
The State Summer Games will officially kick off with the Opening Ceremony at the MizzouRec at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2. The Opening Ceremony will culminate with Mizzou football players' Ennis Rakestraw and Cody Schrader officially opening up the games.
"We are very excited to have our State Summer Games in Columbia," Luke Lamb, director of sports competition and statewide training, said. "Our athletes have worked extremely hard to get to this event."
This year’s State Summer Games will feature four sports: volleyball, swimming, powerlifting and track and field. The volleyball and swimming competition will be held on Friday. The powerlifting competition is on Saturday. The track and field competition will be on Saturday and Sunday.
SOMO's 2022 Outstanding Athlete of the Year Tanner Hrenchir and 2022 John Michael Letz award winner Corporal Joseph Peart will light the Law Enforcement Torch Run Flame of Hope.
For the most up-to-date information on the State Summer Games download the mobile app “Whova.” An email is needed to sign up. Search for “State Summer Games 2023” and connect to the event. Use the invitation code: StateSummerGames2023. Also, visit SOMO's website for the full schedule of events.