JEFFERSON CITY - After a tornado damaged the Training for Life campus back in 2019, Special Olympics Missouri was unable to host the summer games due to the extreme damage. Damage included the roof ripped off the gymnasium and several windows and doors blown out.
Last year, SOMO was also unable to host the summer games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Carol Griffin, health partnership manager for SOMO said this year will be the first time many athletes have been able to participate in two years.
“We haven't had a whole lot of events going on in the past couple years, but we are back and the athletes are ready,” Griffin said.
SOMO opened the Training for Life center for a little over five months before the tornado hit. Griffin said after the tornado the exterior walls were still standing but the inside was hurt.
“We just moved in and hadn't really gotten to enjoy the whole aspect of having the campus,” Griffin said. “We were just kind of getting started with bringing groups in and doing outreach programs when the tornado came and just really destroyed our building.”
SOMO has been back in their building for a little over a year now. The organization will host its first state game since the tornado this weekend. The summer games will be hosted on Saturday, June 5 at Hickman High School.
Griffin said that not having Special Olympics was devastating to many of the athletes.
“The athletes rely on each other, they like the company of their friends, just to have that routine of having sports to play and events to go to,” Griffin said. “And then to all of a sudden not have any of that, it was very hard on them, they need each other, they need Special Olympics, they need the sports, they need the health program.”
Two athletes for Special Olympics, Deanna Hudson and Amanda Koch both said they have been bored without Special Olympics the past couple years and are excited to be able to see their friends again.
“It's going to be a little more difficult because we still got to wear masks and deal with that, but it still should be fun because we get to see friends that we either don’t see that much or that we haven’t seen since all this,” Hudson said.
The organization started 'SOMO at home' during the pandemic to continue to help the athletes. Griffin said they tried to reach athletes through educational and health programs. They also sent athletes care packages through the group homes and workshops
“We tried our best to reach them and you know out of every bad thing, comes something good,” Griffin said. “We still continue to do the Home program because we reach so many athletes.”
Koch said she has been able to do lots of things for Special Olympics online. She said her coach even made an effort to visit her.
“Our Special Olympics coach out in our area has made a point to go house to house and give us a shout out by saying hello to our athletes,” Koch said.
Griffin said that the staff and coaches at Special Olympics were lost without their athletes.
“I think we rely on having the athletes around us to help us as much as they rely on us,” Griffin said. “We are so happy to be back in the campus and working with the public working with our athletes, the outreach programs.”
The summer games that will take place this weekend will include many sports such as volleyball, aquatics, powerlifting and track and field. They will also be offering health screenings.
“The morale is better now with the athletes back in the picture,” Griffin said.
