COLUMBIA – Special Olympics Missouri will host its annual Polar Plunge on Saturday to benefit Special Olympics athletes in mid-Missouri.
The event will be held at the Bass Pro Shops in Columbia and is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
Individuals hoping to participate in the event need to be at least 10 years old and have raised at least $75 by Saturday. Participants in the fundraiser can collect donations through individual donation pages on the Special Olympics Missouri website.
Krista Evans, a member of the Community Development Team for Special Olympics Missouri, stressed the event is open to spectators and is meant to bring the community together.
"The best part about it is honestly seeing the community come together," Evans said. "The police department, the fire department, everyone really comes together to make this event possible."
Evans said over 200 people have registered to "plunge" and she expects 500 people will attend the event overall.
So far community members have raised over $62,000, easily reaching their goal of $52,000.
Although entry for spectators is free, Evans said donations will be accepted in person at walk-up donation sites. Special Olympics Missouri will accept donations online through the end of the day Saturday.
"We're very grateful and really excited to see the community and all of our plungers really out there pushing and helping raise money for the cause," Evans said.
Money raised through this event will support the 16 different Olympic-style sports the organization hosts, including swimming, track, basketball and bowling.
"It's really nice that all the money that is raised really does impact our athletes that participate at the central area level," Evans said.
Organizers say they will also have safety measures in place due to cold temperatures forecasted for Saturday. The Columbia Fire Department will have a boat and divers in the water during the event and an EMS team from Boone Health to make sure participants stay safe.
This year will mark the 15th year of the polar plunge, an event that started in the Lake of the Ozarks in 1996. The event has since grown to include 11 events across Missouri between January and March. Organizers canceled the event in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think this event really helps unite everyone. We're out here supporting a good cause and just making sure we're working together to build up our community," Evans said.
KOMU 8 is a sponsor of the Special Olympics Missouri Polar Plunge.