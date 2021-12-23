BOONE COUNTY − Boone County prosecuting attorney Dan Knight will serve as the special prosecutor in the domestic assault case of the Auxvasse police chief.
Kevin Suedmeyer was arrested and charged with fourth-degree domestic assault on Dec. 7.
According to court documents, Suedmeyer used a "leg sweep" move on his son, which a deputy labeled as a "law enforcement tactic." The son said his father was "clearly upset" over his grades.
Auxvasse city administrators confirmed Suedmeyer was suspended following the arrest, and officer Robert Harrison is serving as interim chief of police.
Suedmeyer is currently out on bond.