COLUMBIA - The Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney will not file any criminal charges against any of the officers involved in a deadly shooting in March 2020.
The shooting happened during a standoff on Sun Court. Curtis Haas was later identified as the victim who died from gunshot wounds. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, one witness said he saw a man back his truck into a garage on Sun Court in Columbia, and that's when officers saw a gun.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones released a statement Wednesday relating to events that occurred when Columbia Police officers attempted to arrest a man on suspicion of first-degree child molestation. That encounter resulted in an exchange of gunfire between CPD officers and the subject.
Haas' father said he was with police that night to help them convince Haas to surrender, according to an exclusive KOMU 8 report.
According to the press release, the three officers involved were put on administrative leave while investigations were conducted by the Department’s Internal Affairs Unit and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Callaway County Prosecutor Christopher D. Wilson was appointed Special Prosecutor at the request of Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight. The release says this is a standard practice to avoid conflicts of interest.
"The Special Prosecutor’s decision brings some measure of closure to those involved in this matter," said Chief Jones. "When an incident like this occurs, it affects the families of those killed or injured, the families of our officers and the community as a whole."
"I am thankful for the difficult work that our officers do each day to keep our community safe," Jones said.