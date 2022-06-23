MEXICO - In an April letter to Col. Eric T. Olsen, the Missouri State Highway Patrol superintendent, Audrain County prosecuting attorney, Jacob Shellabarger ruled that the use of lethal force from Deputy Steven Verble against 37-year-old Blain Johnson was justified.
The incident occurred after a deputy initiated a traffic stop for a stolen vehicle suspected of being involved in a potential kidnapping. After the vehicle failed to stop in the Lake of the Woods area it was driven into a field near Rangeline and Richland Roads.
As Verble arrived on scene he continued beside Johnson as Johnson fled on foot and pointed the handgun at a range of less than ten yards. Deputy Verble then fired six shots, one of which struck Johnson in the head, causing death. Other deputies and officers immediately rendered aid to Mr. Johnson, however they were unable to bring Johnson back to life.
Verble's conduct was deemed reasonable with the immediate threat Johnson presented by pointing a 9mm handgun at Verble while also resisting by fleeing.
Shellabarger called the actions of the other responding deputies appropriate, proportional, swift and thorough.
The incident was captured by Deputy Verble's dash and body cameras and multiple surveillance cameras.
Johnson was previously booked by the Boone County Sheriff's Department in mid-January.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney for Audrain County was named as Special Prosecuting Attorney after the recusal of the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.