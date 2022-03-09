COLUMBIA - A special prosecutor will decide if Columbia police officers will face charges after they shot and killed a suspect in November 2021.
St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar's office will serve as special prosecutor for the case, Boone County prosecuting attorney Dan Knight confirmed to KOMU 8. Lohmar's office will review the Missouri State Highway Patrol's investigation of the two involved officers.
Quillan Jacobs, 30, was shot and killed by CPD officers after he was allegedly involved in a gunfire exchange with Todd Nesbitt Jr. outside of the Vibez lounge in downtown Columbia on Nov. 14, 2021. The exchange left five people injured.
Once police arrived, the suspects fled on foot in different directions. Jacobs ran south on Fifth Street and allegedly fired north into a crowd of people, according to court documents. He then turned a corner into an alley when the two officers shot and killed him.
Nesbitt was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He remains in the Boone County Jail with a trial scheduled to begin on March 16 at 9 a.m.