COLUMBIA − Wednesday, Dec. 1 marks the 40th anniversary of the internationally recognized World AIDS Day.
In an effort to raise awareness and promote healthier living, Spectrum Health Care is doing their part in the fight against HIV/AIDS.
The medical clinic offers free HIV testing year round for anyone who is unable to offer a donation.
Spectrum Executive Director Cale Mitchell believes the clinic has gotten better at tracking HIV cases locally in recent years.
"Locally we are looking at just over 1,000 known individuals in Boone County region wise," Mitchell said. "That does not count the individuals who are untested and unaware of their status, so we are looking at 25% more than that number."
While HIV testing is not a requirement at most routine checkups, the CDC recommends every person between the ages of 13 and 64 be tested once a year.
"Knowing your status is key, especially now," Mitchell said. "We have very effective treatments that can keep individuals undetectable. If we can get them undetectable, that means they are untransmittable and not passing it along to other partners."
Spectrum conducts outreach testing and encourages high risk populations in classrooms and civic organizations to get tested.
The testing process consists of a finger prick and takes roughly 15 minutes to receive the final results.
"HIV today is just a chronic illness, it is no longer a death sentence," Mitchell said. "Properly managed and you can live a full, active life."
Spectrum is hosting a candlelight vigil as well as music and drag performances on Wednesday night in celebration of "life, hope and progress."
The vigil will start at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Ninth and Broadway, with the performances at Café Berlin starting at 6:30 p.m.
Spectrum hopes that they can continue to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS beyond World AIDS Day.
If you're looking to get tested, a prescreen phone call (573-875-8687) is required for scheduling an appointment for any services or to enter Spectrum's building, located at 1123 Wilkes Boulevard, Suite 250.