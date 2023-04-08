MIDWAY − The public is invited to attend Spirit of '76's free spring fireworks demo on Saturday, April 22.
The event will be held at Midway Arena, located behind the Midway Antique Mall, starting at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin after sundown, around 8 p.m.
The demo will include 50+ firework items, following by the Missouri Fireworks Club Choreography Showdown, where local clubs will present competing choregraphed fireworks displays set to music.
The event is for all ages. Kids can enjoy lawn games and other activities, and food trucks will be in attendance. Outdoor food and drinks are permitted and Spirit of '76 encourages attendees to bring their own outdoor seating.
For additional information and to register, visit Spirit of '76 Facebook event or website.