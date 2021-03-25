COLUMBIA - Spring break is right around the corner and travelers are getting ready to head to their destinations. The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services isn't expecting a COVID-19 case surge following a week of travels but is still cautious about the pandemic.
In past holiday travel weekends, the health department has prepared for an influx of positive cases. Spokesperson Sara Humm explained why this upcoming week is different.
"We did not see a spike in cases when students returned for the spring semester nor after the Super Bowl weekend, so we'll have to see what happens after spring break," Humm said. "We hope that with a combination of things like vaccination rates and folks being in tune with social distancing we won't see that spike."
As of Wednesday, 23% of Missourians have initiated the vaccination process. Over 2 million doses have been administered throughout the state. In Boone County, nearly 28% of residents have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Humm explained that it's important to still be cautious, even after receiving the vaccine.
"Folks who are vaccinated need to remember that not everyone else is," Humm said. "It's important to still follow hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing guidelines even for people who have received the vaccine."
In the last week, Miami has imposed some limitations and restrictions following an increase in spring break tourism and travelers. On Monday, the city issued a city wide curfew and state of emergency to deal with tourists.
"When you have these levels of crowds, you can't really manage unless you have enormous policing, and all that creates a lot of peril and a lot of concern," Miami Mayor Dan Gelber said on CNN's "New Day."
Humm explained anyone traveling to potentially crowded locations should be cautious upon return to mid-Missouri.
"For anyone traveling with people outside of their immediate household or are around folks who are not vaccinated, it's important to remember upon return to self monitor for [COVID] symptoms and get tested if those symptoms do occur," Humm said. "Just because you're out and having a good time and are on vacation, that doesn't mean COVID just goes away."
For those going on vacation in the coming days, here are some things to keep in mind while traveling:
- Be aware of the individual city or county's COVID-19 public health guidelines. Each county is different on restrictions and requirements.
- Take precautions when using public transit and methods of travel like trains and airplanes. Be cautious when traveling in cars with people outside of your immediate household
- Continue to follow CDC guidance on mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing even if fully vaccinated.
You can find updated COVID-19 information and vaccine information on KOMU.com.