COLUMBIA - It has been over two years since Covid-19 arrived in the United States, preventing people living around the country from going on vacations. Between 2020 and 2021, travel was at a lower rate than it was pre-pandemic because the fear of getting the virus and spreading it was apparent.
Two years later, the demand for travel is high again as Columbia residents prepare for spring break 2022.
According to Jerry Price, Direct Travel's office manager in Columbia, residents are planning spring break vacations at a rate not far from that of the pre-pandemic era.
"I'd say it's close. It's not at the pre-covid rate that existed in 2019 but it's high demand," Price states.
As COVID rules are becoming more laid back and word of mouth is that it's safe to take trips, he's noticing that people are willing to book vacations again.
"The comfort level of travelers has risen immensely as protocols are being relaxed and they're hearing from their friends and others that they've had a great time," Price says.
This spring break, he says Columbia residents are mostly heading south of the American border to Mexico, but places in the states are on their minds too.
"Cancún, Riviera Maya, Cabo, Puerto Vallarta all-inclusive resort destinations tend to be the most favorable but this year, the U.S. destinations have been pretty popular as well," Price shared.
The Direct Travel office manager sees a few common factors in how travelers decided where they wanted to go for vacation.
"People are looking to get the biggest bang for their buck that they can, stay safe, and be in a warm-weather destination, sitting on the beach."