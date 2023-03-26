COLUMBIA – Spring break travelers see lower gas prices and higher airfare compared to this time last year.
According to the US Travel Association, nearly all elementary to high school aged students in the U.S. have a spring break between mid-March to mid-April. This is true for Columbia Public School (CPS) students –– who are on spring recess from March 27 to March 31.
College aged students also have spring breaks during this time. The CPS spring break coincides with the University of Missouri-Columbia, Stephens College and Columbia College spring break.
Spring break air travel
According to AAA, spring break travelers this year will face higher airfares. Domestic airfare will be at least 20% to 25% higher than this time period last year.
Courtney Foot was traveling with her family for spring break. She said her travels were hectic.
"Our flights were delayed three out of four times," Foot said. "And, so we now made it to Columbia and are getting a rental car to go back to Kansas City."
According to Flight Aware, there were over 7,000 flight delays within the U.S. yesterday and over 6,000 delays on Sunday.
Spring break road trips
If you are taking to the roads instead of the skies, you’ll see lower gas prices than a year ago today. Nationally, a regular gallon of gas averages $3.43 –– compared to $4.24 this time last year.
In Missouri, the average price for a gallon of gas is below the national average at $3.03. Buying a regular gallon of gas is $0.75 cheaper than this time last year.
Lashunda Glasgow said she knows a few people who are on spring break but she does not have the time off. However, she still has to fill up her tank.
"I've seen them go up and down," Glasgow said. "So, now I don't even look at the price. I need gas."
Cayaven Delan is a senior in high school taking a road trip to Savannah, Georgia for spring break.
"I am so excited," Delan said.
She said she's not the one paying for gas, so the prices don't have a huge impact on her. However, she has noticed more people on the roads.
"I would say they've been a little more packed just because spring break is crazy," Delan said.